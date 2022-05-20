BMO Capital Markets Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $249.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.17.

WDAY opened at $164.52 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $161.62 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,645.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.74.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

