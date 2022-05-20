BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.71

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and traded as low as $32.33. BNCCORP shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 200 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.
BNCCORP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCC)
