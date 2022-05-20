BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.71

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and traded as low as $32.33. BNCCORP shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.