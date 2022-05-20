Boeing (LON:BOE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $120.30

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.30 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120.47 ($1.49), with a volume of 11861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.18 ($1.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.01. The firm has a market cap of £702.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.59.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

