boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Investec raised boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.83.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

