Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,664,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Booking by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $53.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,103.40. The company had a trading volume of 387,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,192.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,298.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 170.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

