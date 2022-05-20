Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.92.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

