Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ (BHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.95.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.58 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

In related news, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after purchasing an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

