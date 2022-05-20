Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 186.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

In related news, Director Monty J. Bennett acquired 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

