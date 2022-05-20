Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,226.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

