Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

