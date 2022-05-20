Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $172.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.27 million. Ducommun reported sales of $160.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $703.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.58 million to $706.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $751.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.90 million to $755.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at $876,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $974,862. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. 572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,086. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

