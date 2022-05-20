Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to post $365.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $374.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.70 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $348.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ROCK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.58.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

