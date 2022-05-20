Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.85). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 516.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.18) to ($4.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPNT. TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OPNT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,208. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

