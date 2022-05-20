Brokerages Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

PDSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,128,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,913,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 311,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

PDSB stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.34.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.