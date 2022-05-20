Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post -$2.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to post ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.51) and the highest is ($0.99). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($3.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($5.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($8.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($7.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

