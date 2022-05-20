Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,361. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.59. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Creative Planning bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

