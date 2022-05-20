Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $10.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.62.

Ovintiv stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. 5,077,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,930. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

