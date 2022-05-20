Brokerages Set AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) PT at $2,551.67

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,551.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVEVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.98) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,630 ($20.09) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $$27.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

