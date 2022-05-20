Brokerages Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) PT at $22.88

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

