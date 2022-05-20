Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $30.33

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

