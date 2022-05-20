Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target at $655.60

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $655.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 815 ($10.05) to GBX 755 ($9.31) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.34) to GBX 434 ($5.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 680 ($8.38) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

