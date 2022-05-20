Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $36.80

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. 4,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,369. Model N has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

