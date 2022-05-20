Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $190.11

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.11.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

SLAB stock opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after buying an additional 258,534 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,543,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

