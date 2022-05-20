Brokerages Set Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) PT at $4.88

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SBTX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 232,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,090. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

