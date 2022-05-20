Brokerages Set Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) PT at $4.88

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of SBTX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 232,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,090. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.
About Silverback Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
