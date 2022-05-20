Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) PT at $18.20

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have commented on SITC. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SITC opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. SITE Centers has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.52.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $310,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

