Brokerages Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $196.55

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Square from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 310,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,911,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

