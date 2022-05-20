Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT at $14.60

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

SYRS opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.14.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.42% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

