Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT at $4,000.00

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

WTBDY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Whitbread has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

