Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target at $235.29

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.91. 50,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.