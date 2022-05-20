Brokers Set Expectations for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.64.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.15% and a negative net margin of 26,592.46%.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $154,571.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,190.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,808 shares of company stock worth $258,864 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

