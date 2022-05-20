BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $197.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.