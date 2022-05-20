BTIG Research Cuts BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Price Target to $8.50

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

