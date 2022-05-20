BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 230.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866,172 shares during the quarter. BTRS makes up approximately 1.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BTRS worth $65,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BTRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $776.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.49.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $103,440 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTRS. Citigroup raised their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

