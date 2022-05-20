BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 52111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

