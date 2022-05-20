Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324,890 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bunge were worth $80,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.5% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,666 shares of company stock worth $66,286,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.