Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.25) to €30.80 ($32.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.08) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $28.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

