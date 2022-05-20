Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $223.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.48.

BURL stock opened at $177.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.09. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $166.35 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $158,770,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

