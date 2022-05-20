BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.77 and last traded at $67.51. Approximately 239,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 167,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get BYD alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.