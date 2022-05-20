Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.44% of Cabot worth $172,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 25.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cabot by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

