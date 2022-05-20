Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 57,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.04 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.