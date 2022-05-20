Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,011 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 63,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,504. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

