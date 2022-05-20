Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after buying an additional 59,989 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,910,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $6.94 on Friday, hitting $282.64. 5,149,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,817,424. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $284.94 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

