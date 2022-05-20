Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 621,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,566,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 68,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $5.56 on Friday, hitting $182.30. 274,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.76 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.06.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.