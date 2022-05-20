Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after buying an additional 198,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.24. 17,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

