Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 659,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

