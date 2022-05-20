Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Gladstone Land worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,460,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. 17,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -186.21%.

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.