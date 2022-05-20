Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,201 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,056,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 1,095,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,942,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

