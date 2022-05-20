Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $43,722,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,256,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.17. 482,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

