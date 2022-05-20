Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,897 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises 4.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Camden Property Trust worth $67,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.67. 4,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,474. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

