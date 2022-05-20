Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target to C$0.10

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:MEDIF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company also provides GMP flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services.

